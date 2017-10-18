Prep Scoreboard: Alliance, Sidney earn B-8 Volleyball Victories

Tuesday Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 25-13 (3-1)

Arthur County def. South Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-12 (3-2)

Creek Valley def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)

Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)

Leyton def. Banner County, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12 (2-1)

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-22 (2-0)

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24 (3-0)

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Sidney def. Gering, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10 (3-2)

