Prep Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday Schedule, Winter Storm Forcing Postponements & Time Changes

Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
BOYS
- Gordon/Rushville 80, Hemingford 53
- Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 53
- Minatare 45, South Platte 41
- Ogallala 77, Lexington 75, OT
Bayard Tournament
- Bayard 52, Crawford 22
- Bridgeport 64, Leyton 12
Kimball Tournament
- Dundy County-Stratton 93, Potter-Dix 12
- Morrill 46, Kimball 39
Saturday’s Games
- Arthur County at Hay Springs
- Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
- Gordon/Rushville at Ainsworth
- Hyannis at Hemingford
- Maxwell at Creek Valley – Postponed
- Ogallala at Minden – Postponed
- Sedgwick County, CO at Garden County
Bayard Tournament – Updated Times Due To Weather
- 12:30 Boys 3rd Place: Crawford vs Leyton
- 3:30 – Boys Final: Bayard vs. Bridgeport
Kimball Tournament
- Boys 3rd Place: Potter-Dix vs Kimball
- Boys Final: Morrill vs Dundy County-Stratton
GIRLS
- Cody-Kilgore 56, Hay Springs 3
- Gordon/Rushville 61, Hemingford 25
- Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 32
- Ogallala 51, Lexington 32
- South Platte 47, Minatare 38
Bayard Tournament
- Bayard 46, Crawford 22
- Bridgeport 56, Leyton 33
Kimball Tournament
- Dundy County-Stratton 62, Potter-Dix 8
- Kimball 44, Morrill 20
Saturday’s Games
- Arthur County at Hay Springs
- Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
- Gordon/Rushville at Ainsworth
- Hyannis at Hemingford
- Maxwell at Creek Valley – Postponed
- Ogallala at Minden – Postponed
- Sedgwick County, CO at Garden County
Bayard Tournament – Updated Times Due To Weather
- 11:00 – Girls 3rd Place: Crawford vs Leyton
- 2:00 – Girls Final: Bayard vs Bridgeport
Kimball Tournament
- Girls 3rd Place: Potter-Dix vs Morrill
- Girls Final: Dundy County-Stratton vs Kimball
