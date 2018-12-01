Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Prep Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday Schedule, Winter Storm Forcing Postponements & Time Changes

Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule

BOYS 

  • Gordon/Rushville 80, Hemingford 53
  • Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 53
  • Minatare 45, South Platte 41
  • Ogallala 77, Lexington 75, OT

Bayard Tournament

  • Bayard 52, Crawford 22
  • Bridgeport 64, Leyton 12

Kimball Tournament

  • Dundy County-Stratton 93, Potter-Dix 12
  • Morrill 46, Kimball 39

Saturday’s Games

  • Arthur County at Hay Springs
  • Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
  • Gordon/Rushville at Ainsworth
  • Hyannis at Hemingford
  • Maxwell at Creek Valley – Postponed
  • Ogallala at Minden – Postponed
  • Sedgwick County, CO at Garden County

Bayard Tournament – Updated Times Due To Weather

  • 12:30 Boys 3rd Place: Crawford vs Leyton
  • 3:30 – Boys Final: Bayard vs. Bridgeport

Kimball Tournament

  • Boys 3rd Place: Potter-Dix vs Kimball
  • Boys Final: Morrill vs Dundy County-Stratton

 

GIRLS

  • Cody-Kilgore 56, Hay Springs 3
  • Gordon/Rushville 61, Hemingford 25
  • Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 32
  • Ogallala 51, Lexington 32
  • South Platte 47, Minatare 38

Bayard Tournament

  • Bayard 46, Crawford 22
  • Bridgeport 56, Leyton 33

Kimball Tournament

  • Dundy County-Stratton 62, Potter-Dix 8
  • Kimball 44, Morrill 20

 

Saturday’s Games

  • Arthur County at Hay Springs
  • Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
  • Gordon/Rushville at Ainsworth
  • Hyannis at Hemingford
  • Maxwell at Creek Valley – Postponed
  • Ogallala at Minden – Postponed
  • Sedgwick County, CO at Garden County

Bayard Tournament – Updated Times Due To Weather

  • 11:00 – Girls 3rd Place: Crawford vs Leyton
  • 2:00 – Girls Final: Bayard vs Bridgeport

Kimball Tournament

  • Girls 3rd Place: Potter-Dix vs Morrill
  • Girls Final: Dundy County-Stratton vs Kimball

