Prep Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 5

Boys

  • Alliance 67, Cheyenne Central, WY 53
  • Arthur County 59, Brady 43
  • Bayard 49, Gordon-Rushville 32
  • Bridgeport 52, Hershey 46
  • Chadron 62, Mitchell 48
  • Chase County 53, Kimball 29
  • Creek Valley 60, Minatare 33
  • Edgemont, SD 59, Sioux County 33
  • Hay Springs 72, Leyton 61
  • McCook 46, Sidney 33
  • Mullen 70, Wallace 48
  • Newcastle, WY 73, Gering 66
  • South Platte 61, Potter-Dix 22
  • Sutherland 53, Perkins County 31

Girls

  • Chase County 55, Kimball 45
  • Cheyenne Central, WY 45, Alliance 41
  • Cody-Kilgore 61, Stapleton 16
  • Gering 55, Newcastle, WY 15
  • Gordon-Rushville 38, Bayard 33
  • Leyton 63, Hay Springs 27
  • Minatare 40, Creek Valley 30
  • Minden 42, Valentine 26
  • Mitchell 29, Chadron 26
  • Mullen 59, Wallace 35
  • Sidney 69, McCook 29
  • Sioux County 41, Edgemont, SD 32
  • South Platte 50, Potter-Dix 10
  • Sutherland 47, Perkins County 25

