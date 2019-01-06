Prep Basketball Scoreboard – Saturday, January 5
Boys
- Alliance 67, Cheyenne Central, WY 53
- Arthur County 59, Brady 43
- Bayard 49, Gordon-Rushville 32
- Bridgeport 52, Hershey 46
- Chadron 62, Mitchell 48
- Chase County 53, Kimball 29
- Creek Valley 60, Minatare 33
- Edgemont, SD 59, Sioux County 33
- Hay Springs 72, Leyton 61
- McCook 46, Sidney 33
- Mullen 70, Wallace 48
- Newcastle, WY 73, Gering 66
- South Platte 61, Potter-Dix 22
- Sutherland 53, Perkins County 31
Girls
- Chase County 55, Kimball 45
- Cheyenne Central, WY 45, Alliance 41
- Cody-Kilgore 61, Stapleton 16
- Gering 55, Newcastle, WY 15
- Gordon-Rushville 38, Bayard 33
- Leyton 63, Hay Springs 27
- Minatare 40, Creek Valley 30
- Minden 42, Valentine 26
- Mitchell 29, Chadron 26
- Mullen 59, Wallace 35
- Sidney 69, McCook 29
- Sioux County 41, Edgemont, SD 32
- South Platte 50, Potter-Dix 10
- Sutherland 47, Perkins County 25
