Prep Basketball Saturday Scoreboard – December 15

Saturday Scoreboard – December 15
Girls
- Arthur County 57, Potter-Dix 25
- Bridgeport 55, Southeast, WY 44
- Chadron 47, Gering 37
- Cody-Kilgore 35, Colome, SD 33
- Gordon-Rushville 43, Mullen 29
- Hyannis 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
- Leyton 50, Hemingford 34
- Mitchell 55, Morrill 8
- Niobrara County (Lusk), WY 64, Minatare 25
- Ogallala 63, Hershey 59
- Sidney 50, Alliance 29
- South Platte 43, Paxton 23
Boys
- Alliance 58, Sidney 23
- Arthur County 68, Potter-Dix 32
- Bayard 51, Kimball 35
- Bridgeport 53, Southeast, WY 25
- Hemingford 91, Leyton 49
- Gering 56, Chadron 45
- Mitchell 62, Morrill 37
- Mullen 37, Gordon-Rushville 32
- Paxton 69, South Platte 24
- Scottsbluff 100, Casper Natrona, WY 69
- Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hyannis 53
Source: NSAA
