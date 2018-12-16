Panhandle Post

Prep Basketball Saturday Scoreboard – December 15

Saturday Scoreboard – December 15

Girls

  • Arthur County 57, Potter-Dix 25
  • Bridgeport 55, Southeast, WY 44
  • Chadron 47, Gering 37
  • Cody-Kilgore 35, Colome, SD 33
  • Gordon-Rushville 43, Mullen 29
  • Hyannis 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
  • Leyton 50, Hemingford 34
  • Mitchell 55, Morrill 8
  • Niobrara County (Lusk), WY 64, Minatare 25
  • Ogallala 63, Hershey 59
  • Sidney 50, Alliance 29
  • South Platte 43, Paxton 23

Boys

  • Alliance 58, Sidney 23
  • Arthur County 68, Potter-Dix 32
  • Bayard 51, Kimball 35
  • Bridgeport 53, Southeast, WY 25
  • Hemingford 91, Leyton 49
  • Gering 56, Chadron 45
  • Mitchell 62, Morrill 37
  • Mullen 37, Gordon-Rushville 32
  • Paxton 69, South Platte 24
  • Scottsbluff 100, Casper Natrona, WY 69
  • Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hyannis 53

Source: NSAA

