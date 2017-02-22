Prep Basketball Playoffs Moved up a Night to Beat Incoming Snow Storm

Update: Winter Storm Forecast Hurries Subdistrict Finals Schedules
Boys Subdistrict Basketball Schedule & Scores
C1-12
Site: Alliance High School
- Tuesday
#1 Gordon/Rushville 54, #4 Mitchell 42
#3 Chadron 36, #2 Bridgeport 30
- Finals – Wednesday – Gordon/Rushville vs. Chadron – 5:00
C2-12
Site: Sidney High School
- Tuesday
#1 Kimball 53, #4 Bayard 42
#2 Perkins County 55, #3 Hemingford 43
- Finals – Kimball vs. Perkins County – Thursday – 6:00
D1-12
Site: Bridgeport High School
- Tuesday
#1 Paxton 74, #4 Maxwell 17
#2 Creek Valley 60, #3 Morrill 22
- Finals – Paxton vs. Creek Valley – Wednesday – 6:00
D2-11
Site: Scottsbluff High School
- Tuesday
#1 Leyton 76, vs. #4 Minatare 36
#2 Garden County 53, #3 Potter-Dix 33
- Finals – Leyton vs. Garden County – Wednesday – 7:00
D2-12
Site: Crawford High School
- Tuesday
#1 Crawford 47, vs. #4 Hay Springs 27
#2 Cody-Kilgore (9-8) vs. #3 Sioux County (10-10) – No Score Reported
- Finals – Crawford vs. CK/SC Winner – Wednesday- 6:00
Girls B-6 District
Site: Ogallala (Prairie View School)
- Tuesday
#4 Scottsbluff 66, #5 McCook 56
- Wednesday
#1 Sidney (18-5) vs. Scottsbluff – 5:00
#2 Gering (16-7) vs. #3 Alliance (12-10) – 6:30
- Friday
Championship Game – 6:00