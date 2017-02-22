Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Prep Basketball Playoffs Moved up a Night to Beat Incoming Snow Storm

by Leave a Comment

Update: Winter Storm Forecast Hurries Subdistrict Finals Schedules

 

Boys Subdistrict Basketball Schedule & Scores

C1-12

Site: Alliance High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Gordon/Rushville 54,  #4 Mitchell 42

#3 Chadron 36, #2 Bridgeport 30

  • Finals – Wednesday – Gordon/Rushville vs. Chadron –  5:00

 

C2-12

Site: Sidney High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Kimball 53,  #4 Bayard 42

#2 Perkins County 55,  #3 Hemingford 43

  • Finals – Kimball vs. Perkins County – Thursday – 6:00

 

D1-12

Site: Bridgeport High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Paxton 74, #4 Maxwell 17

#2 Creek Valley 60, #3 Morrill 22

  • Finals – Paxton vs. Creek Valley – Wednesday – 6:00

 

D2-11

Site: Scottsbluff High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Leyton 76, vs. #4 Minatare 36

#2 Garden County 53,  #3 Potter-Dix 33

  • Finals – Leyton vs. Garden County – Wednesday – 7:00

 

D2-12

Site: Crawford High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Crawford 47,  vs. #4 Hay Springs 27

#2 Cody-Kilgore (9-8) vs. #3 Sioux County (10-10) – No Score Reported

  • Finals – Crawford vs. CK/SC Winner  – Wednesday-  6:00

 

Girls B-6 District

Site: Ogallala (Prairie View School)

  • Tuesday

#4 Scottsbluff 66, #5 McCook 56

  • Wednesday

#1 Sidney (18-5) vs. Scottsbluff – 5:00

#2 Gering (16-7) vs. #3 Alliance (12-10) – 6:30

  • Friday

Championship Game – 6:00