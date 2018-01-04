Prep Basketball Notebook: Thursday Match-Ups on First Busy Night of 2018 Schedule

The opening half of tonight’s high school doubleheaders are the girls games of course, so let’s look at the first major match-ups of 2018.

Bridgeport is 7-1 with the Lady Bulldogs only loss coming over Christmas season to Mitchell at the Alliance Tournament. Bridgeport goes on the road to face 4-5 Ogallala.

Fresh off a Cabela’s Holiday Tournament Championship the Sidney Lady Raiders are 7-2 and back home Thursday facing the 4-2 Kimball Lady Longhorns. Looking at the Sidney schedule there’s Mitchell showing up again, the only team to hand Sidney defeats this year. The Tigers are off until home games with Chadron on Saturday.

The 6-2 Leyton Lady Warriors have won three straight and six-of-seven as it marches into tonight’s match-up with Haxtun, Colorado.

Crawford may have its best shot for a win since taking out Minatare in mid-December with Edgemont coming to the Rams gym tonight. Crawford is 1-11 and looking for an offensive spark after scoring under 20 its last three outings.

Hemingford snapped an 0-6 start with a win in it’s last game and will try to make it two in a row tonight with Garden County coming to town.

BOYS GAMES

In C2 action 6-2 Bridgeport makes a road trip to Ogallala.

Hemingford has ridden a roller coaster start to the year alternating wins and losses and looks to start a short three-game win streak tonight with Garden County in town.

The Crawford boys have lost just once since December 6th and can get to 8-3 with a victory at home over Edgemont, SD.

The 1-6 Leyton Warriors can halt a three-game skid with a win at home over Haxtun, Colorado.

Sidney lost its last two games at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout and will look for a turnaround at home against 3-3 Kimball.