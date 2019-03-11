PREMA reminds members to prepare for major winter storm

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

A major winter storm is anticipated to come into the Panhandle Tuesday night through Thursday bringing heavy snow, rain, and wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Association’s General Manager Ryan Reiber spoke with KCOW’s Jason Wentworth Monday morning about the storm, and how to prepare.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect starting at Midnight early Wednesday morning and continuing through late Thursday afternoon. A strong winter storm is expected to move into the central plains Tuesday night and rapidly strengthen. Heavy snow and wind gusts over 50 mph are expected with this storm during the day on Wednesday, and may result in blizzard conditions across the eastern plains.

PREMA’s Ryan Reiber said, “Tuesday night we’re looking at freezing rain and continuing into Wednesday morning. That freezing rain and icing conditions is what causes a lot of problems for us and our members. Having to be out with livestock is very rough on them. We’re concerned about all of that, and want to kind of just sound the alarm a little bit and get folks thinking about it.”

“We’re anticipating that this has a potential for icing on our power lines with high winds, that’s the real concern. We could see some real galloping of the lines. It really works on the hardware, and eventually could damage things. Don’t want to be too alarmist, but we always have to be prepared,” Reiber said.

During the times that power lines are jumping around full of ice PREMA may not try to re-energize the lines until that condition stops and temperatures rise. According to Reiber, PREMA now has the technology to re-energize lines remotely.

You can listen to the full audio interview with Reiber below.