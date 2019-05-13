Prairie Doc Perspectives: Men would rather face a charging lion

By Richard P. Holm, MD

Did you know that an average Nebraska male lives to 75-years-of-age, and the average woman lives to 80? Why is that? Is it because we men are more prone to violent deaths early by going to war, riding motorcycles or driving cars faster? Nah! This accounts for only a small part of the difference.

I think more likely it is because men, who are genetically built larger and more muscular (likely in order to be the defender or hunter for the family) no longer need to use those muscles in this modern world.

Just look at most 22-year-old men, they come built almost automatically ready to fight or lift or throw or build. But instead, in this society, you find them driving a car, sitting at a desk or laying on the couch rolling through the channels looking for videos of people playing games and being physically active.

Even our young boys are often living through the pretend movements of action figures or computer-generated warriors, rather than actually running through fields in some sort of sport, or chase, or hunt. As men age, their activity drastically reduces while their caloric intake continues excessively on. All the while their bellies grow. I truly believe this combination of excessive calories and reduced activity accounts for the sleep apnea, diabetes, vascular disease and, overall, increased death rate of men over women.





But there is one more factor, which should be added here. Men are also built to deny and do what they can to avoid going to the doctor to have a check-up. Let’s face it, denial has something to do with being a man. It goes with the testosterone, guns, action toys, and channel changers. You would think a man would rather face a charging lion than the yearly physical exam.

Men, please don’t just think about it, find a way to stay active, participate, don’t just watch. Prevent or lose the belly by eating smaller amounts (fewer calories) and by being more active. Also, go see your doctor every once-in-a-while. You just might live longer and feel better too.