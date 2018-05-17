Powerhouse college football programs schedule enticing future games

Crimson Tide, Longhorns schedule home-and-home games in 2022, 2023

Texas and Alabama, which last met in 2010 Rose Bowl, will play each other in 2022 and 2023.

Texas officials announced the agreement Wednesday. Alabama will travel to Texas in 2022 and the teams meet in Tuscaloosa the following year. The Longhorns will push a home-and-home series with Ohio State from those years back to 2025-2026.

The Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns in the Rose Bowl to win the 2009 season national championship. The schools, among the most storied programs in college football, have met nine times dating to 1902 with Texas holding a 7-1-1 advantage. Most of those games have been on neutral fields. The last meeting on either school’s home field was in 1922, when Alabama traveled to Austin.

Texas also announced it had canceled a 2023 home game with Central Florida.

Florida State, Boise State agree to open 2019 season

Boise State and Florida State will open the 2019 season against each other in Jacksonville.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Jacksonville Sports Council, which also runs the annual Gator Bowl game, and Florida State. The game will take place on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) at the NFL Jaguars’ stadium.

It will be the first time the Broncos and Seminoles have met in football. The teams agreed to a home-and-home series in 2013, with the first game originally scheduled in Tallahassee. Boise State will host Florida State on Sept. 19, 2020.

The game in Jacksonville will mark the fourth time since 2014 that Florida State will open the season at a neutral site. Boise State has not started its season at a neutral site since 2014.