Powerful winter storm menaces northern, western Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Forecasters say a powerful winter storm is headed into western and northern Nebraska, carrying the potential to dump more than a foot of snow in some spots.



The National Weather Service says a wintry mix was falling Wednesday morning on the west end of the state. It’s expected to change to rain as temperatures rise but turn to snow as temperatures fall Wednesday night.

The service warns that post-Christmas road travel conditions could run from difficult to impossible overnight into Thursday evening, thanks to snow whipped up by wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) or more.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from Valentine to Ainsworth in north-central Nebraska, extending southwest to North Platte.

Rain is expected in Lincoln, Omaha and other population centers in eastern and southeastern Nebraska.