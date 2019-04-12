Powerful system leaves behind heavy snow in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — People in western Nebraska might be able be to see the sun after it rises Friday morning, now that a powerful snowstorm has blown through.



Thursday’s spring blizzard was the second “bomb cyclone” storm system to hit the region in a month. It left behind more than a foot of snow (30.5 centimeters) and deeper drifts in spots, thanks to winds that gusted to more than 60 mph (96.6 kph).

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told Scottsbluff station KNEB that he was snowed in at his Banner County home with drifts more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) high.

Travel remains problematical. The Nebraska Transportation Department reports that several highways are packed with snow and remain closed.

The area forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures approaching 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius).