Power Restored To Thousands Who Lost It During Snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Electricity has been restored to thousands of customers in eastern Nebraska who lost power when heavy, wet snow downed tree limbs onto power lines.

Omaha Public Power District reported Monday morning that more than 4,800 customers remained without power in Douglas and Sarpy counties — down from the peak of about 56,000 in those two and adjacent counties Sunday evening.

Lincoln Electric System spokeswoman Rachel Barth said the system still had 99 customers needing power restored in Lincoln, down from Sunday’s high of around 7,000 customers.

Lincoln police reported that a 69-year-old woman was injured when a tree branch fell on her while she was trying to remove other fallen branches from her car. Her name hasn’t been released.

Totals varied widely from the snowstorm. The National Weather Service says 7.5 inches (19 centimeters) was reported 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Friend.