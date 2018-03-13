Potential Scam In The Panhandle

The Scottsbluff Police Department received a report today indicating that a local resident was contacted by an individual with a local phone number indicating that their waste management / trash collection services were scheduled to be terminated unless the resident called a phone number and shared credit card information.

The City of Scottsbluff does not operate this way with residents whom are not up to date with payments for any services. Please be cautious of any calls requesting personal and/or credit card information over the phone.