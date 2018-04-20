Postseason future on the line for Chadron State softball at Adams State

Chadron State College softball will try to get back into contention for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason this weekend when it heads to Alamosa, Colorado, for a weekend series with Adams State University. Eight games remain in the conference schedule, with Chadron State

If the Eagles, currently ninth in the conference standings, win the series, then not only would they jump past the eighth-place Grizzlies, but it is possible they would also pass up seventh-place Black Hills State, who travels to South Central Region No. 7 Regis University this weekend.

CSC’s opponent for this weekend is on a streak of seven losses, with the most recent four occurring at second-place Colorado Christian in Lakewood. The Grizzlies may have had one of the toughest schedules in the league, with eight games against nationally-ranked opponents and 14 against the top 10 teams in the region. They are one-half game ahead of the Eagles at 13-29 (10-18 RMAC).

Chadron State comes in at 12-27 (10-19 RMAC) after dropping a series 3-1 to Colorado Mines at home.

Without the services of sophomore pitcher Megan Horn , the Eagles moved down to third in team earned runs average last weekend, jumping to 3.26 for the season. Fortunately for the Eagles, the Grizzlies only bat .268 for the season, barely above the .239 CSC is allowing this season.

ASU’s opponents are hitting .352 and scoring an average of seven runs, although those numbers include the 13 runs per game it allowed to ranked opponents. Against No. 1 Colorado Mesa alone, the Grizzlies gave up 57 runs on 62 hits over four games.

Adams State does, however, have some pop in the bat of junior outfielder Tyler Hays, who has 32 RBI and 13 home runs in 2018, batting .382. She ranks second in the RMAC for both triples and homers. Five other Grizzlies are just above .300 for the season.

If she is available, Chadron State would no doubt welcome the return of Horn to the pitching staff, who missed games with illness.

The Eagles play at noon on Saturday, April 21, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Doubleheaders are scheduled both days.