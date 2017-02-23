Postponements

Alliance Public Schools…Alliance St. Agnes Academy and Hemingford Public Schools…Closed Friday, Feb. 24

Parker in Alliance is closed for the remainder of Thursday (2/23)…the Plant will reopen at 7 am Friday (2/24).

The special program by astronomer Derryl Barr, originally scheduled for Friday, February 24 at the Alliance Public Library has been postponed due to the weather.

The Girls C2-6 District Basketball Final between Hemingford and Cambridge has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 pm MT at Creek Valley High School in Chappell.

The Girls D2-6 District Basketball Final between Potter-Dix and Sioux County has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 pm MT at Gering High School.

The Girls B-6 District Basketball Final Between Alliance and Sidney has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 pm at Prairie View School in Ogallala. The B-6 Boys District first round game between Sidney and McCook will be played at 3:30 pm on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Prairie View School.

The Alliance Senior Nutrition Center will be closed on Friday, Feb. 24. There will be no meal deliveries or lunch served.

