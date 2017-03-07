POSTPONED Chadron To Experience City Wide Power Outage Tonight

UPDATED 6pm:

“Nebraska Public Power District says the WAPA crew arrived, but discovered it did not have the materials needed to do the work so the outage for tonight in Chadron has been postponed.”

According to Nebraska Public Power District the city of Chadron will experience a city wide power outage tonight, March 7th. NPPD says power will be shut off for an extended period of time, and are unsure how long the outage will be, or when it will start. NPPD Corporate Media and Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker says “the utility’s local supervisor told him a bus support at one of the Chadron substations has failed and needs to be replaced on an emergency basis.”