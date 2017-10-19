Possible Threat At Alliance High School (Interview)

According to Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker, “Alliance Public Schools has been made aware through numerous second-hand reports of a threat against the high school. If you have any physical evidence of the threat please notify the high school. The police have been notified and the individual who has reportedly made the threat is under adult supervision. Alliance Public Schools and the Alliance Police Department will continue to investigate this incident. After reviewing our situation we do not believe there is imminent danger and we will continue classes. Your child’s safety will be our top priority.” We spoke with Unzicker in a quick interview about this situation below.