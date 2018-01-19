Possible Large Snow Fall For Panhandle This Weekend

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, “There is increasing potential for a significant snowfall event across a large portion of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. We are tracking a large & powerful area of low pressure, currently over the eastern Pacific. This system will move on shore on Friday and is expected to intensify rapidly on Saturday as it lifts northeast across the Four Corners and into southeastern Colorado. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will push southeast across the region during the day on Saturday, allowing rain to quickly change to snow. In general, the anticipated track of this storm is historically favorable for widespread (and potentially heavy) snow in this region.
Currently the NWS forecast for Alliance Saturday night calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow. The information below applies to the entire panhandle and portions of Wyoming.
What You Need to Know:
- This storm will impact ALL of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle.
- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of south central and east central Wyoming on Saturday and Sunday. There is a possibility this may need to be expanded eastward as confidence increases for areas further east.
- Snow will develop in the mountains, and areas along and northwest of a line from Rawlins to Lusk on Saturday morning. The snow will spread south and east through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snow falling during the evening and overnight. Periods of snow are expected to persist through at least early Sunday afternoon.
- Confidence is MODERATE-HIGH in 3+ inches of snow across all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. MODERATE-HIGH confidence exists for 12+ inches of snow in the mountains of southeast Wyoming.
- Confidence is MODERATE in 6+ inches of snow, generally northwest of a line from Cheyenne to Scottsbluff to Alliance. Confidence is LOW for 6+ inches of snow for areas such as Saratoga, Laramie, Cheyenne, and the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
- Winds are expected to be light on Saturday, but may increase on Sunday morning and afternoon resulting in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
- MODERATE confidence exists for widespread significant travel impacts from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Icy and snow packed roads are the main concerns for Saturday & Saturday Night along with low visibilities in falling snow. On Sunday, blowing snow and drifting snow could become more of a hazard.
Uncertainty & What Could Change:
- There are still some questions with the exact speed, strength, and intensity of the system. This will play a vital role in the location of the heaviest snow, as well as how high snowfall amounts could be.
- Regardless of the fine scale details, much of the region can expect several inches of snowfall accumulation with locally heavy snow possible at times.
