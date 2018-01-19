Possible Large Snow Fall For Panhandle This Weekend

on Friday

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, “There is increasing potential for a significant snowfall event across a large portion of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. We are tracking a large & powerful area of low pressure, currently over the eastern Pacific. This system will move on shoreand is expected to intensify rapidlyas it lifts northeast across the Four Corners and into southeastern Colorado. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will push southeast across the region during the day, allowing rain to quickly change to snow. In general, the anticipated track of this storm is historically favorable for widespread (and potentially heavy) snow in this region.

Currently the NWS forecast for Alliance Saturday night calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow. The information below applies to the entire panhandle and portions of Wyoming.