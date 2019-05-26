Portions of Cowboy Trail reopened after flood

LINCOLN – Portions of the Cowboy Trail have reopened to public use following historic flooding that washed away surfacing and damaged bridges along the trail in March.

The trail is now open from Valentine to O’Neill, with the exception of a small area near Long Pine. Additionally, several short stretches of the trail are open between O’Neill and Norfolk. Those who wish to use the trail can view specific information about open and closed portions at https://maps.outdoornebraska. gov/Trails/.



The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds Cowboy Trail users to stay off closed bridges and other areas for their own safety. Trail users should also be mindful that rough surfaces may exist even along open portions of the trail. Commission staff will continue to work to repair the trail, and the map at the link above will be updated as repairs are completed.