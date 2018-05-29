Popular Musicals Taking The Stage At Fort Robinson

The Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson State Park is launching another season of entertaining musicals for all ages. The theater will open its regular production schedule Friday, June 1, with Disney’s classic, The Little Mermaid.

The summer lineup, presented by Post Playhouse Inc., also includes Footloose, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Urinetown and 42nd Street. Showings are presented on a repertory schedule and take place most days except Mondays from June 1-Aug. 19.

Ticket prices range from $15-$28 and discount packages are available. The schedule, ticket information and more are available online at Postplayhouse.com.

The Post Playhouse is among the many historical buildings and other attractions at Fort Robinson, where a Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles.