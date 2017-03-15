Police To Drug Dealers: Want Help Eliminating Competition?

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A police department in far western Nebraska is offering — tongue in cheek — drug dealers “a FREE service to help you eliminate your drug competition!”

The Sidney Police Department posted the faked form in fun on its Facebook page Tuesday, imploring drug dealers to report their competitors’ names, addresses, phone numbers and normal business hours.

Police Chief Joe Aikens said that the posting had several shares and likes, but no one had yet turned in a faked form with real information.

On a serious note, Aikens says the post has stirred conversation about community involvement in drug cases. He says the more people involved in reporting suspicious activity, the better off everybody is.