Police searching for missing man

By JOHN AXTELL

KCSR Radio, Chadrad Communications

Family members are asking for any information on a Wyoming man last seen early Saturday evening in Gering.

Chance Engelbert was visiting family with his wife and new baby when he went out for a walk around 7:00 pm westbound on O Street in Gering and didn’t return.



Attempts to reach him by cell phone or track him by credit card use have been unsuccessful while friends have driven around the area looking for him. Family members say it’s completely unlike him not to respond or to leave without telling anyone.

Chance Engelbert is described as around 5‘ 9”, medium build, with sun-lightened brown hair, mustache, and goatee. When last seen, he was wearing a short sleeve Wrangler shirt, jeans, old-school ropers, and a black-and-white trucker cap.

The Gering Police Department is investigating, so anyone with information on or the location of Chance Engelbert is asked to contact the Gering Police at (308) 436-5088