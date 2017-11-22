Police Say Panhandle Student Tried To Sexually Assault Teacher

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old student attempted to sexually assault a teacher at a western Nebraska high school.
The boy was arrested around 7:20 a.m. Monday, a few blocks from Gering High School in Gering. Court records say the boy is charged with attempted sexual assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say the boy used a pocket knife to menace the teacher, who was not injured.
The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.
Comments
Scott Bolinger says
maybe it time for teachers to take a self-defense course. I teach a 2 hour defense and restraint course that i’ve had available to teachers and security for the past several years. And I have over 30 years experience in the field.
Really Embarassed says
Wow. Way to take the situation and try to sell your services. Maybe it’s time for adults to learn to hold their tongues. How embarrassing.