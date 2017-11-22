Police Say Panhandle Student Tried To Sexually Assault Teacher

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old student attempted to sexually assault a teacher at a western Nebraska high school.

The boy was arrested around 7:20 a.m. Monday, a few blocks from Gering High School in Gering. Court records say the boy is charged with attempted sexual assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say the boy used a pocket knife to menace the teacher, who was not injured.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.