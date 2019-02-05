Police say Nebraska mom left twins at hospital after births

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find the mother who left her newborn male twins after their birth at a central Nebraska hospital.

Kearney police officers were sent to CHI Good Samaritan hospital Monday afternoon and learned the mother had provided false information to the hospital when she was admitted. The babies were born Saturday.

The twins have been placed in state custody. Police investigators are working with the hospital and state Health and Human Services Department officials on identifying the boys’ mother.

It’s not clear whether the mother left her boys at the hospital under provisions of the state’s safe haven law. Nebraska lawmakers approved the law in 2008 to protect newborns from abandonment.