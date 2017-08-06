Police Say 12-Year-Old Driver Wrecked Her Mom’s Car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — North Platte authorities say a 12-year-old girl who took her mom’s car without permission got caught the hard way: in a collision.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, when the car she was driving east collided at an intersection with a northbound car. Police say the girl had halted for a stop sign but apparently didn’t see the other car as she drove out into traffic.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It’s unclear whether the other driver was hurt.

Police cited the girl for driving without a license.