Police release names of wounded Lincoln officers, suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two police officers who were injured and a suspect who was shot during a struggle at a Lincoln residence.

Police say the violence occurred after officers arrived early Saturday morning to check a report about a man with a knife. A news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Christopher Brennauer stabbed Officer Kyle Russell in the upper chest. The release says Russell fired his handgun several times, striking Brennauer in a shoulder. The release also says one of Russell’s bullets hit Officer Joshua Atkinson in a leg.

Brennauer was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Russell was treated Saturday and released from the hospital Sunday. The release says Atkinson underwent surgery on the leg and is recovering at the hospital.