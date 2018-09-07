Police Release Name Of Woman Who Fell Or Jumped From Pickup

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln authorities have released the name of a woman who died after either falling or jumping from a pickup truck.

Police identified the 25-year-old woman as Amanda Terrell. She lived in Lincoln.

A police report says the pickup ran over Terrell after she left it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, north of the Nebraska Innovation Campus in north Lincoln. She died later Wednesday night at a hospital.

The pickup driver was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence. Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.