Police Officer Dragged By Fleeing SUV

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa police officer has escaped serious injury after being dragged by a car for 20 to 30 feet.

Omaha, Nebraska, television station KETV reports that the Council Bluffs officer was attempting early Tuesday morning to make contact with someone inside a sport utility vehicle he recognized as a suspect being sought for arrest.

Police say the officer ordered the man out of the SUV, but the suspect instead put the vehicle in reverse and drove off. The officer’s hand became trapped in the door, and he was dragged briefly before escaping. The officer suffered minor leg injuries.

Police say the suspect is believed to have fled into Nebraska.