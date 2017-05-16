Police ID Man Whose Body Was Found After Omaha Standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a house basement after a standoff with officers in northeast Omaha.

He was identified as 19-year-old Tyler Krebs-Johnson. Police say he’d shot himself.

The standoff began around 7 a.m. Monday as officers entered the home on a search warrant. Police say in a news release that officers heard two gunshots as they prepared to go down to the basement. A female came up the stairs and then officers heard more gunshots from the basement.

Police say none of the officers fired as they left the house with other residents.

Officers were unable to make any contact with Krebs-Johnson, so they went back inside after a robot camera showed his body on a bed in the basement.