Police: Escaped Inmate Who May Have Rammed Cruiser Arrested 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested an escaped inmate accused ramming a police cruiser last month.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Hupp was arrested Tuesday in southwestern Omaha and found with a handgun and methamphetamine.

Police say Hupp failed to return to the Douglas County jail in Omaha on Sept. 13 after being out on work release.

Investigators believe Hupp was behind the wheel of a stolen car the next day that collided with a police cruiser. When Officer Jordan Smith went to get out of his cruiser after the crash, the other car rammed his driver’s side, injuring Smith’s legs. Police say Smith then fired three shots into the car, which sped off.

Also arrested Tuesday was a 27-year-old woman whom police say sheltered Hupp while he was on the run.