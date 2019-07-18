Police continue to follow tips as Chance Englebert remains missing

By Maunette Loeks

Star-Herald

GERING — Nearly two weeks after a Wyoming man was last seen, investigators say the man has not made contact with friends or relatives.

Chance Englebert, 25, of Moorcroft, Wyoming, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, July 6. Englebert left a Gering residence in the 400 block of O Street, leaving at about 7:30 p.m. after becoming upset during a disagreement with his wife, Baylee. The couple had been staying at a relative’s home.

Gering Police Investigator Shawn West told the Star-Herald police have received tips of reported sightings of Englebert from Omaha to Casper, Wyoming. Some have included reported sightings on Interstate 80, on the sides of roadways, and even in a Casper, Wyoming, Walmart. However, West said, all of those reported sightings have been investigated and police have either been unable to confirm them, as in the reported sightings along roadways, or were not Englebert.

