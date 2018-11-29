Police check Texas inmate’s possible link to Omaha slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha authorities are checking the possibility that a woman slain more than 40 years ago was among dozens of women killed by a Texas prison inmate.

Omaha police said Wednesday that investigators are talking to Texas authorities about 78-year-old Sam Little, who confessed to slayings from 1970 to 2005. The FBI said Tuesday that it has corroborated 34 of his accounts about the killings.

Omaha police Lt. Darci Tierney says Omaha officers are looking into Little’s possible connection to the 1973 slaying of Agatha White Buffalo. White Buffalo was strangled and found upside-down in a 55-gallon drum at the Sturges Hide Co. in November 1973.

The FBI says Little is serving time for a 1994 murder and likely will stay in prison until his death.