Police Arrest Suspects In Omaha Dating App Robberies 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies of men in Omaha who thought they were meeting with a woman they had messaged on a dating application.

Omaha Police say one of the suspects was linked to the robberies after he sold stolen cellphones at a kiosk and used one of the victims’ credit cards.

The second suspect was arrested after a search warrant was served. Several items linked to the robberies, including two guns were found.

The suspects have both been charged in connection with seven robberies and one attempted robbery.

Court documents say all but one of the victims used the dating application called “Plenty of Fish.” But instead of a woman, they met robbers.