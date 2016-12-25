Police Arrest Mom of Drunken 2-Year-Old

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Omaha woman whose 2-year-old daughter’s blood tested out more than three times the legal limit for an adult to drive.

Online court records say 23-year-old Joann Powell is charged with felony negligent child abuse causing injury. Her attorney told a judge Thursday that Powell disputes the charge but did not say why.

The child was taken to a hospital early Tuesday morning after her mother called 911. Hospital staffers noted two burns on the child and told police they doubted the wounds were caused by what Powell said was incense being burned and a knocked-over iron.

The staffers also noted the child’s high blood alcohol content. Powell acknowledged leaving unattended a cup of cola spiked by brandy.