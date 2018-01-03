Point Totals Updated In Alliance Bowl Spectacular

Here are the Alliance Bowl Spectacular standings as they stand after a busy few weeks of college football. The winner will be determined following next Monday’s National Championship game, which is worth 4 points. If any contestants feel there may be a miscalculation in scoring, please call the Times-Herald ASAP to resolve the issue.
The Bowl Spectacular’s grand prize winner is awarded $1,000 in Chamber Bucks if they are a Times-Herald Subscriber. If they are not a Times-Herald subscriber, they receive $500 in Chamber Bucks.
The Bowl Spectacular has been sponsored by Alliance Times-Herald, KCOW, Korner Grill, Grocery Kart, Cover Jones, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Perrin’s Manufacturing, Dietrich and Sautter CPA.
Standings:
1. Troy Bredenkamp, 31 pts
T2. Sarah Glesinger, 30 pts
T2. Jay Dubs, 30 pts
T2. Patty Juszak, 30 pts
T5. Dana Daniels, 29 pts
T5. Kurt Pohlman, 29 pts
T7. Robby Herman, 28 pts
T7. Dan Abbott, 28 pts
T7. Shane Porter, 28 pts
T7. Norman McConnell, 28 pts
T7. Gene Thompson, 28 pts
T7. Del Penlerick, 28 pts
T7. Nadine Schlichtemeier, 28
T7. Patsy Bredenkamp, 28 pts
T7. Carol Grieser, 28 pts
T7. Pathowell (online), 28 pts
T7. gbr4life (online), 28 pts
T7. brocmda (online), 28 pts
T19. 12 entries tied at 27 pts.
