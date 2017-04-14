Plenty of Western Nebraska Flair in Chadron State Women’s Basketball Signing Class

Chadron State College women’s basketball fortified its 2017-18 roster in the spring signing period, by adding eight new names to the three already signed in November, according to head women’s basketball coach Janet Raymer .

The team will take on more of an in-state character after five more Nebraskans join the program in the fall. In addition, two Wyoming natives and one from Utah round out the list.

Mickenzie Brennan, of Ellsworth, is a 5-8 junior who has played the last two years at North Platte Community College. This past year, she averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while playing 21.6 minutes a game. Brennan competed in both basketball and track and field at her alma mater Alliance High. Her cousins include Kyle Hooper, a starting receiver for the CSC football team the last three years, and Brody Brennan, an Alliance High senior who will play football for the Eagles beginning this fall. Her sister, Shea, is a sports writer for The Eagle, the CSC student newspaper.

Celeste Cardona is a 5-9 senior who played several positions as a four-year starter for the Mitchell basketball team and also has been a standout in cross country and basketball. She landed on the All-State honorable mention list each of the past three years and also received All-Conference recognition. This past season, she averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while helping the Tigers go 23-2 and reach the state tournament in Class C-1 for the second year in a row. She won the Class C state cross country championship as both a freshman and a sophomore and has placed in the distances in at the state track and field meet five times in the past three years. A strong student, Cardona is one of the seven participants selected for the Rural Law Opportunities Program that will begin this fall at Chadron State.

From Newcastle, Wyoming, Rachel Henkle is a 5-foot-11 senior who averaged 8.5 points and 11.2 rebounds, the second highest average in Class 3A in Wyoming, this season. She was first-team all-conference and was voted by her teammates to receive the hustle, best defensive player and most valuable player awards. She also medaled numerous times at the Wyoming State Swimming Championship and was the backstroke state champion as a junior. Henkle also placed seventh at the state track and field meet as a discus thrower.

Jessica Lovitt is a 5-10 forward who earned All-Region IX honors this year in both volleyball and basketball at North Platte Community College. She played volleyball both years, but basketball just this year and has three years of collegiate basketball eligibility remaining. Lovitt finished the season averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds and scored in double digits in each of the last 14 games. She came to North Platte from Mullen, Nebraska. Lovitt is just the third NPCC Knight to earn all-region honors in both basketball and volleyball. The first was Carolyn Williams in 1982-83. Williams also transferred to Chadron State and was a two-time all-district volleyball player and an Academic All-American at CSC and is in the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame.

Also from Mullen, Brittni McCully was the leading scorer for the Broncos this season as a high school senior, averaging 12 points along with 4.7 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals. She was named to the 2017 All-State honorable mention list and was First Team All-Conference in 2017. She is also an accomplished breakaway roper, finishing second in the state of Nebraska and qualifying for the national high school rodeo last summer, and she may try to compete in both basketball and rodeo at Chadron State. Additionally, McCully competed in high school volleyball and track and field.

Brooke Turek was a four-year starter at Hemingford, which won at least 20 games each of those seasons and picked up four subdistrict titles. She averaged 15.2 points this year and scored 1,374 points while also averaging 5.2 assists and 4.3 steals during her career. The Lincoln Journal Star placed her on its second-team Class C2 all-state team the past two seasons. She also was an excellent volleyball player for the Ladycats.

From Pleasant Grove Utah, Savannah Weidauer is a 6-3 post who shot 58 percent from the field while averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds at Miles City Community College in Montana this season. While attending Pleasant Grove High, Weidauer competed for Salt Lake Metro club basketball team, which also trained senior teammate Kalli Feddersen .

Finally Allee Williamson will join CSC as a sophomore 5-11 player who was on the roster at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne the last two years. After redshirting in 2015-16, Williamson averaged 3.3 points in only five minutes per game for LCCC in 2016-17, appearing in 28 games. Williamson was a three-sport athlete at Cheyenne Central High, competing in basketball, volleyball, and track and field, where she was a nine-time state placer.

The eight signees join Bailey Brooks, of Douglas, Wyoming, Taryn Foxen of Aurora, Colorado, and Jessica Harvey of Morrill, Nebraska, to make 11 players added to the roster so far. At least one more outstanding offer is said to be pending.