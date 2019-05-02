Players Selected for West Nebraska All Star volleyball & football

Thanks to: Chris Cottrell
The Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 41 st annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 35 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their
respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches.
The 2019 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff, at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.
A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.
Here are the Rosters for this years games. Please note rosters are subject to change.
2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS
EAST
Allison Bauer, Elm Creek
Alley Beisner, Loomis
Alysen Daniels, Mullen
Jayceea Hanson, McCook
Abbie Hedgecock, North Platte
Adrianna Hill, Callaway
Hayley Homan, North Platte St. Pat’s
Addison Johnson, Cody-Kilgore
Haley Jones, Mullen
Courtney Rice, Mullen
Sydnee Sallach, South Loup
Kailie Tomlin, Cambridge
Macey Widick, Brady
Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)
Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)
WEST
Mackenzie Anderson, Ogalalla
Emily Barr, Hershey
Emersen Cyza, Alliance
MaKenzie Dunkel, Scottsbluff
Lily Fair, Ogallala
Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford
Anabelle Gillen, Mitchell
Carstyn Hageman, Chadron
Channing Holm, Hershey
Erica Hopping,Sutherland
Payton Jung, Sidney
Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney
Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell
Head Coach: Jodi Craig (Dalton)
Asst Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)
2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER
Nick Bocott, North Platte
Dylan Boggs, Bertrand
Hunter Bose, North Platte
Treyvon Brooks, Broken Bow
Leighton Bubak, South Loup
Alec Bunger, McCook
Adam Cole, Cozad
Drew Drake, Broken Bow
Aaron Drews, Holdrege
Lane Edis, Mullen
Morgan Fawver, McCook
Grayson Garey, Broken Bow
Caden Geiken, Gothenburg
Dillon Geiser, Cozad
Colin Giron, McCook
Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe
Dalton Harchelroad ,Wauneta-Palisade
Jake Heerten, North Central
Blake Hoffmaster, Cozad
Jordan Holen, Bertrand
Jake Johnson, North Platte
Colton Munger, Keya Paha
Nick Niesen, North Platte St. Pat’s
Miles Peterson, Bertrand
Brennan Seitsinger, Gothenburg
Gabe Senhert, McCook
Jalen Starks, Lexington
Brad Swanson, North Platte
Paxton Terry, McCook
Keaton Trampe, Elm Creek
Austin Wolfe, Medicine Valley
Jade Wurth, Lexington
Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)
Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)
Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)
Dreu Young (Cozad)
2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER
Zane Anthony, Kimball
Tommy Bragg, Gordon-Rushville
Ian Carrier, Mitchell
Max Closson, Gering
Justin Davis, Hemingford
Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff
Parker Dillon, Chase County
Arik Doty, Sidney
Dan Dunbar, Chadron
Evan Fisher, Chase County
Brayden Fowler, Valentine
Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff
Gage Haake, Sandhills-Thedford
Baily Hood, Alliance
Jacob Krutsinger Haines, Dundy County
Jake Lemmon, Chadron
Ephroen Lovato, Minatare
Alex Maddox, Sidney
Isaac Margritz, Hershey
Lane McGinley, Valentine
Devon Osnes, Valentine
Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala
Cade Payne, Hemingford
Zach Petti, Sidney
Cameron Raffaeli, Ogallala
Trent Reed, Hay Springs
Keegan Reifschneider, Scottsbluff
Clark Reisen, Chadron
Chandler Stinson, Alliance
Josh Swanson, Ogallala
Kadin Vrbas, Chase County
Scott Wheeler, Chase County
Head Coach: Jimmie Rhodes (Mitchell)
Asst Coaches: Brent Bauer (Ogallala)
Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell)
JJ Ozuna (Minatare)
