Players Selected for West Nebraska All Star volleyball & football

The Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 41 st annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 35 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their

respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches.

The 2019 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff, at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

Here are the Rosters for this years games. Please note rosters are subject to change.

2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS

EAST

Allison Bauer, Elm Creek

Alley Beisner, Loomis

Alysen Daniels, Mullen

Jayceea Hanson, McCook

Abbie Hedgecock, North Platte

Adrianna Hill, Callaway

Hayley Homan, North Platte St. Pat’s

Addison Johnson, Cody-Kilgore

Haley Jones, Mullen

Courtney Rice, Mullen

Sydnee Sallach, South Loup

Kailie Tomlin, Cambridge

Macey Widick, Brady

Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)

Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)

WEST

Mackenzie Anderson, Ogalalla

Emily Barr, Hershey

Emersen Cyza, Alliance

MaKenzie Dunkel, Scottsbluff

Lily Fair, Ogallala

Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford

Anabelle Gillen, Mitchell

Carstyn Hageman, Chadron

Channing Holm, Hershey

Erica Hopping,Sutherland

Payton Jung, Sidney

Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney

Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell

Head Coach: Jodi Craig (Dalton)

Asst Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)

2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER

Nick Bocott, North Platte

Dylan Boggs, Bertrand

Hunter Bose, North Platte

Treyvon Brooks, Broken Bow

Leighton Bubak, South Loup

Alec Bunger, McCook

Adam Cole, Cozad

Drew Drake, Broken Bow

Aaron Drews, Holdrege

Lane Edis, Mullen

Morgan Fawver, McCook

Grayson Garey, Broken Bow

Caden Geiken, Gothenburg

Dillon Geiser, Cozad

Colin Giron, McCook

Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe

Dalton Harchelroad ,Wauneta-Palisade

Jake Heerten, North Central

Blake Hoffmaster, Cozad

Jordan Holen, Bertrand

Jake Johnson, North Platte

Colton Munger, Keya Paha

Nick Niesen, North Platte St. Pat’s

Miles Peterson, Bertrand

Brennan Seitsinger, Gothenburg

Gabe Senhert, McCook

Jalen Starks, Lexington

Brad Swanson, North Platte

Paxton Terry, McCook

Keaton Trampe, Elm Creek

Austin Wolfe, Medicine Valley

Jade Wurth, Lexington

Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)

Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)

Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)

Dreu Young (Cozad)

2019 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER

Zane Anthony, Kimball

Tommy Bragg, Gordon-Rushville

Ian Carrier, Mitchell

Max Closson, Gering

Justin Davis, Hemingford

Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff

Parker Dillon, Chase County

Arik Doty, Sidney

Dan Dunbar, Chadron

Evan Fisher, Chase County

Brayden Fowler, Valentine

Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff

Gage Haake, Sandhills-Thedford

Baily Hood, Alliance

Jacob Krutsinger Haines, Dundy County

Jake Lemmon, Chadron

Ephroen Lovato, Minatare

Alex Maddox, Sidney

Isaac Margritz, Hershey

Lane McGinley, Valentine

Devon Osnes, Valentine

Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala

Cade Payne, Hemingford

Zach Petti, Sidney

Cameron Raffaeli, Ogallala

Trent Reed, Hay Springs

Keegan Reifschneider, Scottsbluff

Clark Reisen, Chadron

Chandler Stinson, Alliance

Josh Swanson, Ogallala

Kadin Vrbas, Chase County

Scott Wheeler, Chase County

Head Coach: Jimmie Rhodes (Mitchell)

Asst Coaches: Brent Bauer (Ogallala)

Nick Kuxhausen (Mitchell)

JJ Ozuna (Minatare)