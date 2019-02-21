Platte River ice jam poses flood possibility in Hall County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — An ice jam on a Platte River channel is posing the possibility of flooding just south of Grand Island.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department says the biggest current risk is to a fast-food restaurant and hotel parking lot near the Grand Island interchange. Some houses upstream also are at some risk.

Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said the water is still flowing beneath the ice. But if it gets cold enough, the ice expands toward the bottom and water also freezes from the bottom up, blocking the flow and causing water to back up and overflow the channel upstream.