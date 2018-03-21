Planned Parenthood Speaks Against Title X Budget Provision

Planned Parenthood officials are reiterating their opposition to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposed budget because of a controversial provision that would deny federal Title X funding to health clinics if they offer abortions or provide referrals to abortion providers.

Meg Mikolajczyk of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Tuesday that 28,000 low-income women in Nebraska rely on the health care funding each year. She says the money in question is never used for abortions. Federal law already prohibits it.

The provision was proposed by Ricketts, who says the budget should reflect Nebraska’s status as a “pro-life state.” Supporters say it would ensure clear legal separation between abortion services and other health care operations.

The budget wording has won first-round approval from lawmakers, but two more votes are required.