Plane Inspection Just Prior To Crash In South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A preliminary report from federal investigators looking into a fatal plane crash in northwestern South Dakota says the Cessna was inspected just prior to the incident.

The March 16 crash killed the only person on board, Barry Vig. The 67-year-old Opal pilot died when the plane crashed near his home in Meade County.

The National Transportation Safety Board report says Vig was planning on returning to Faith Municipal Airport following an annual inspection of the Cessna 210B in Rapid City. While flying to Faith, Vig’s plane struck a hill near his home.

It took authorities less than two hours to find the wreckage and recover Vig’s body near Opal, about 96 miles northeast of Rapid City.