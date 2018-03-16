HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an airplane has crashed at the Hastings airport in south-central Nebraska.
Firefighters and other first responders were dispatched to Hastings Municipal Airport around 8 a.m. Friday.
It’s unclear what sort of plane crashed and why and whether there have been any casualties. The airport manager and the city’s fire chief didn’t immediately return calls from The Associated Press.
Plane Crashes At Hastings Airport In South-Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an airplane has crashed at the Hastings airport in south-central Nebraska.
Leave a Reply