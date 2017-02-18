Pine Ridge Reservation Sees Spike In Homicides

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — FBI data shows homicides on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation nearly doubled in 2016 from the previous year.

Police officers are also worried after seeing that five of the 17 homicides last year involved firearms, while there were no firearm-related killings the year before.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Perry says the spike in killings is linked to an increased use of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine. Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris also points to meth as a reason for the recent rise of violent crimes in his city.

Perry says there has not been a significant homicide spike in the eight other reservations in South Dakota, or those in North Dakota.