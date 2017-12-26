Pine Ridge Ranger District To Burn Piles

By: Cydney D. Janssen, MHA

Public Affairs Officer

Beginning Tuesday, December 26 and as weather conditions allow in the next few weeks, fire officials on the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands plan to burn slash piles.

Piles will be ignited south of Chadron near Red Cloud Campground and near Table Road. Smoke will be visible from Chadron, US Highways 385 and 20 and Chadron State Park. The burn will be conducted by personnel from the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands and all piles that are ignited will be checked daily until they are considered “out”.

Mike Mattmiller, Pine Ridge Ranger District Fire Management Officer said, “Thinning and reducing hazardous fuel accumulation and build-up on the ground is an important tool to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire across the landscape. The slash piles we plan to burn are from mechanical thinning we’ve completed in forested areas of the district and some residue from previous fires.”

According to Mattmiller, there are multiple piles to be burned across the District beginning next week. Anyone with questions may call the Pine Ridge Ranger District at 308-432-0300.