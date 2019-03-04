Pine Ridge Ranger District staff to begin pile burning south of Chadron

By Cydney Janssen, MHA

Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands

Fire officials from the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands plan to burn piles south of Chadron beginning Monday, March 4, and continue as conditions allow.

According to Mike Mattmiller, Pine Ridge Fire Management Officer, most of the piles are located south of Chadron in various areas, including along the Cliffs Road and near the Pine Ridge Job Corps. At various times, smoke will likely be visible from Chadron, U.S. Highways 385 and 20 throughout the Pine Ridge, and other nearby roads and properties. Personnel from the agency will conduct the burns and check them at least daily until they are completely extinguished.

Mattmiller said, “Thinning and reducing hazardous fuel accumulation and build-up on the ground is an important tool to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire across the landscape. The slash piles are from mechanical thinning completed in forested areas of the District and some residue from previous fires.”

For more information, contact the Pine Ridge Ranger District at (308) 432-0300.