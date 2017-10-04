Pine Ridge Man Sentenced To 18 Years For Reservation Slaying 

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of another man on the reservation has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

27-year-old Thomas Brewer said he made a “bad choice” while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and didn’t intend to kill Shawn Stevens. Brewer’s lawyer, John Dorsey, asked for a sentence of 10 years for discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and one day for voluntary manslaughter.

Brewer pleaded guilty in May in a deal to dismiss his original second-degree murder charge. Brewer admitted to shooting Stevens with a pistol in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2016, during an argument in Pine Ridge. Stevens later died from his injuries.