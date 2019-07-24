Pillars in the Park community input session to be held at the Knight Museum

Alliance – Baker and Associates will be hosting a sunken garden renovation community input session on Thursday, July 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Avenue.

This meeting is an opportunity for the community to provide ideas and input to the engineers before the design and planning work is completed.

Light refreshments will be provided and all members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate in this process.

For more information, please contact the City of Alliance at (308) 762-5400.