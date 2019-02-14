Pillars for the Park receives donation from Brewery 719

Non-profit organization Pillars for the Park received another donation this past Friday. This donation is from Alliance’s newest business and first brewery, Brewery 719.

Brewery 719 opened this past Friday on East Third Street next to Jack’s Refrigeration. They donated all the tips from their opening day totaling $423.50 to Pillars for the Park.

Tami Cox Swearingen from Pillars for the Park said, “We have raised over $88,000 so far with another $250,000 pledged from another donor providing we have raised the other $250,000 by July .”

Panhandle Post asked Swearingen how she feels about the new donation. “It is an amazing feeling when someone who is making history, helps us to restore history. They are the future, yet they know that the history of the town is just as important. The name of the Brewery reminds us of both things. The new brewery, and the 719 train that means a lot to Alliance people.”