Pile Announces Retirement from Panhandle COOP



Panhandle Cooperative Association President Robert Pile has announced his retirement, effective in Spring 2017. Bob started his lengthy career with Panhandle Coop on December 8, 1975, as an acountant and held positions as office manager, fuel accountant, chief accountant, and senior controller before being named Chief Financial Officer. Bob served as CFO for eleven years before his promotion to President in 2007.

Panhandle Coop’s Board of Directors and its employees and patrons thank Bob for his long-time commitment to Panhandle Coop and for his advocacy of the cooperative system in general and especially Panhandle Coop.

The board of directors is currently conducting a search for the new President of Panhandle Coop. Bob will remain as President, throughout the search process.

Panhandle Coop, is a cooperative owned by its members who use its services, has a long history of loyal patrons and employees. In 2017, Panhandle Coop will celebrate its 75th anniversary serving families, farms, and food in the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.