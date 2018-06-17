“Picture Perfect Pops” Voting Ends Monday

As Father’s Day weekend draws to a close, all of us at Panhandle Post would like to salute Dads all over the panhandle. Facebook profiles are loaded with funny, heartwarming, and memorable photos of Dads and their children. We’ve also seen great Dad pics entered into our “Picture Perfect Pops” contest here on the Post. On Monday (6/18) at 1:00pm voting will close and the Dad whose photo has the most votes will win an amazing prize package valued at over $200!

This amazing prize includes restaurant gift cards, barbecue supplies, Chamber Bucks, gift certificates and more!

Stay tuned to hear which Dad gets all these goodies! Our “Picture Perfect Pops” photo contest is powered by All American Drywall, The Grocery Kart/Grocery Kart Liquors, and The Animal Center. Additional sponsors include:

Zesto’s in Alliance

William’s Jewelry in Alliance

Great Western Bank

Total Reflections Salon

Dairy Queen in Alliance