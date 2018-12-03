Pickup passenger fatally injured in collision with semi

MEAD, Neb. (AP) — A pickup truck passenger has been fatally injured in a collision with a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska’s Saunders County.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Nebraska Highway 92 about a mile and a half (3 kilometers) west of Mead. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound pickup went out of control and was struck broadside by the westbound semi, which was being driven by 53-year-old James Cooler, of Smithland, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office says the passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital in Wahoo.

Another eastbound pickup sustained minor damage when it collided with the other pickup.

The names of the others involved have not been released.